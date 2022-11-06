Cop27: ‘Loss and damage’ must dominate the poolside chats at climate summit

A protester calls for climate action on the African continent prior to the Cop27 Climate Summit

It’s not what you’d associate with a summit aimed at preventing the end of the world as we know it, but in hushed tones among attendees heading to Cop27, the question is being asked: are you bringing a swimsuit?

It would be a pity not to.

Be it ever so humble, every hotel, apartment and spare room in the host Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh seems to have a pool or a pathway leading hypnotically to the turquoise waters of the Red Sea.

Perfect for soaking away the stress of hectic rounds of high-stakes international climate negotiations in temperatures tipping 30 degrees.

But oh dear, the optics.

How would it look to have delegates cooling off in pools when, just two countries down on the African continent, people are dying from drought?

What dictates that an entire no-expense-spared resort city for wealthy white tourists can be built on the edge of a desert, when there is apparently no money to save countless communities across the continent from climate disasters?

How can the hot sun be celebrated in beach bars and pool chairs when the heating Earth is slowly being baked alive?

Sharm El-Sheikh can’t help but bring the unfairness of climate change into sharp focus.

The venue itself is a monument to a divided world. The giant convention centre was built by Tonino Lamborghini of the luxury car dynasty. The one that hasn’t yet put an electric vehicle into production. Not even a hybrid.

Maybe it’s a good thing that the split is so clearly illustrated.

Delegates from poor countries of the global south have made it clear that they want this Cop to address head-on the inequalities that climate change causes and amplifies.

They want countries that industrialised and grew wealthy using fossil fuels to pay for ‘loss and damage’ incurred by countries that left their fuels in the ground, remained underdeveloped — and for their troubles are now suffering the worst impacts of climate change.

Wealthy countries are terrified about this. It puts them in the role of villain, requiring them to admit they did something wrong and must pay reparations.

They prefer the self-appointed role of magnanimous benefactor, moved by charitable concern for the plight of their unlucky neighbours to whom they throw some spare change from time to time.

Tentative progress was made on the issue at Cop26 in Glasgow last year, if agreeing to talk about it may be classed as progress.

If you looked at the agenda for Cop27 up to this weekend, you’d have thought the ‘Glasgow Dialogue’ (as the talks process was called) was a huge success, as loss and damage were not even up for discussion.

You’d have thought wrong.

The agenda is likely to change by the time it is finalised today, however, as numerous countries — from both sides of the luck divide — say loss and damage must feature large.

What further headway will be made on it is hard to say. It’s been a tough year in the global north after all, what with the war in Ukraine and fears of energy shortages and inflation going mad.

Some countries even had to find money to fund electricity credits for holiday homes.

Those excuses won’t wash with the nations of the global south. For them, every year is a tough year — with climate change exacerbating conflict, energy security a pipe dream, and the answer to recurrent cost-of-living crises often simply being death.

Yet if loss and damage does get the prominence at the summit that many commentators expect, it will be hard to consider that a success — as it is really a symbol of failure to get to grips with the climate crisis.

It admits that many impacts of climate change are now unpreventable, unfixable and devastating — even if immediate, dramatic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions are achieved.

On that core issue, Cop27 has enormous work to do.

Of 197 countries signed up to the Cop process, just 24 revised their national emission reduction targets as requested in Glasgow and submitted pledges with higher ambitions.

The Chinese president and Indian prime minister, heads of the world’s two largest emitters, will not be among the 125 or so world leaders who have agreed to attend in person.

If all countries were to hit their targets as they now stand — and that is very doubtful — the collective effort would not be enough to slow global temperature rise and stop climate change escalating.

That, ultimately, is what Cop27 needs to hammer home — because there is still complacency in the lucky global north about what an out-of-control climate will do.

As the revised saying goes, we’re not all in the same boat, we’re in the same storm. It’s not blowing evenly everywhere — but eventually even those venturing out in swimsuits will need to look for lifejackets.