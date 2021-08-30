| 14.4°C Dublin

Clashing impulses and incoherent US policymaking led to a heartbreaking homecoming

Max Boot

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of a US soldier killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Expand

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of a US soldier killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The last thing President Joe Biden ever wanted to do was to preside over another ceremony for more flag-draped caskets returning home from Afghanistan.

Indeed, the entire rationale of his troop withdrawal was to avoid further casualties. Yet there he was yesterday at Dover Air Force Base honouring the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Fate can be cruel that way.

No doubt the president was even more gutted than the rest of us, because he was the one who sent them into harm’s way. In one of her last Instagram posts, Marine Sgt Nicole Gee had been pictured holding an Afghan baby in her arms. “I love my job,” she said. Now she is gone. Along with Marine Lance Cpl Rylee McCollum, who was married in February and expecting his first child; Marine Lance Cpl Dylan Merola, who wanted to serve his country just like his two great-grandfathers who fought in the Korean War... and so many others.

