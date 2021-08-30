Clashing impulses and incoherent US policymaking led to a heartbreaking homecoming

The last thing President Joe Biden ever wanted to do was to preside over another ceremony for more flag-draped caskets returning home from Afghanistan.

Indeed, the entire rationale of his troop withdrawal was to avoid further casualties. Yet there he was yesterday at Dover Air Force Base honouring the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Fate can be cruel that way.

No doubt the president was even more gutted than the rest of us, because he was the one who sent them into harm’s way. In one of her last Instagram posts, Marine Sgt Nicole Gee had been pictured holding an Afghan baby in her arms. “I love my job,” she said. Now she is gone. Along with Marine Lance Cpl Rylee McCollum, who was married in February and expecting his first child; Marine Lance Cpl Dylan Merola, who wanted to serve his country just like his two great-grandfathers who fought in the Korean War... and so many others.

Their deaths were not in vain. They died so that more than 114,000 people could escape to freedom. Generations as yet unborn will remember these heroes for helping them to find a better life.

And yet their sacrifice was also agonising and unnecessary. Like so many service members throughout US history, they died, in part, because of the blunders of their superiors.

If you ask me who is to blame, I would point not only to Biden but to former president Donald Trump – and to all of us, the people of America. By carrying out this pell-mell withdrawal from Afghanistan, our leaders, after all, were only giving us what we wanted.

In a sense, the fuse of the bomb that exploded on Thursday was lit 18 months ago. That was when Trump, with bipartisan support, concluded a terrible troop-withdrawal deal that freed 5,000 Taliban terrorists and sapped the morale of our Afghan allies. Trump made scant provision to save Afghans who had fought with our troops.

Biden should have done better, but he didn’t. In April, also with bipartisan support, he announced that all US forces would rapidly withdraw, along with the 17,000 contractors who kept the Afghan air force flying and the Afghan army

supplied. ﻿Yet even as Biden was bowing out, he was ignoring calls from veterans’ groups to evacuate translators and other Afghan allies.

Why? At least three factors were at play. First, Biden was afraid of a xenophobic backlash from bringing so many Afghans to the United States.

Second, he was concerned about sending a signal of no confidence in the Afghan government. And, third, he wagered that there was plenty of time to get people out later. But the Afghan government unravelled faster than anyone imagined, and desperate mobs of refugees swarmed the airport.

It was only then – with the Taliban already in control of Kabul – that Biden did what he should have done many months earlier: order a massive airlift of Afghans and US citizens out of the country.

US troops were forced to rely on their enemies for outer-perimeter security. We do not know exactly how an Islamic State suicide bomber got close enough to carry out his devastating attack, but suffice it to say the Taliban guards were either incompetent or overwhelmed or simply unwilling to risk their own lives to save “infidels” and “traitors” from the wrath of fellow Islamists. There are recriminations aplenty, but the sad fact is that the only way to avoid this particular disaster would have been either to stay in Afghanistan indefinitely or to leave our allies behind.

Both options would have come with their own costs and were overwhelmingly rejected by the American people: Seventy per cent of Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, and 81pc wanted to evacuate translators and other allies. Our leaders were simply giving the American people what they thought we wanted.

The truth is that most Americans paid little attention to Afghanistan until recently (the three major television networks devoted a total of five minutes of evening news coverage to the country last year), and they had conflicting desires. They wanted out, but they did not want to bear the consequences of withdrawal. Those clashing impulses produced incoherent policymaking – and resulted in yesterday’s heartbreaking homecoming.