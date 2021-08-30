‘Children among dead’ as US drone attacks another suicide bomber

Fallen soldier: President Joe Biden watches as the remains of a soldier are returned to the US

As many as three children were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul as US sources said the attack on the vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers prevented another attack on the airport.

The boom of an explosion rolled across the city from the direction of the airport as dusk fell over Kabul yesterday afternoon.

The city was already on edge following last Thursday's bombing of the crowds trying to get on US and Nato-led evacuation flights from Kabul airport.

The rumours quickly began to circulate – terrorists had hit the airport again. A rocket had blown up a house. A child had been killed. Only the last of those later proved, tragically, to be true.

The Taliban and the United States quickly issued near-simultaneous statements that were, for once, almost entirely in agreement.

The US said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed the incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed – and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house.

It later emerged that a drone flying out of an American base in the United Arab Emirates had fired at a parked vehicle in a street about 3km from Kabul airport.

"US military forces conducted a self-defence unmanned over the horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent IS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International Airport," a US defence official said. "We are confident we successfully hit the target."

The enormous explosion had apparently been caused by the secondary detonation of what the US statement called "a substantial amount of explosive material" – in other words, the car bomb that IS-K terrorists had planned to drive into the airport crowd.

Photographs from the scene showed the mangled remains of a mulberry-coloured car parked in a small courtyard close to houses. The vehicle had been charred black and white by the heat of the blast and the nearby houses had their windows blown in.

US military spokesmen said the strike was a success that had killed two would-be bombers, and claimed to have no information about civilian casualties.

But in the neighbourhood north of the airport where the strike took place, confused locals insisted bystanders had been killed.

Some residents living north of Kabul airport where the strike took place said that a child and two adults were killed, while others said that three people were injured.

One man who did not want to be named said that the strike hit a car parked in front of a house.

An Afghan official later said that three children were killed in the strike.

Critics have accused the US military of a cavalier attitude to collateral damage from drone strikes throughout the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon has let it be known that its previous strike on an IS-K vehicle on Saturday used a new bomb armed with swords rather than a warhead to prevent civilian casualties.

If that hi-tech kit was used this time, it apparently did not work as intended.

But if successful, the suicide attack would almost certainly have caused horrific carnage, after last week's suicide blast killed 13 US troops and more than 150 Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.

Just hours earlier, US officials had urged people to leave the airport because of the danger of a second attack.

But hundreds of people continued to clog the streets around the last operating entrance to the airport yesterday, hoping against hope to secure a seat on the very last flights out.

Even after the blast in the evening, roads around the airport were still badly blocked.

US officials indicated they wanted the civilian airlift finished by the end of play yesterday.

The tempo of aircraft arriving and taking off has slowed considerably from the 45-minute intervals at the peak of the operation.

One US military source said the effort to withdraw the remaining soldiers, contractors and diplomatic staff who have operated the airport for the past two weeks will be largely complete by tomorrow.

US President Joe Biden had vowed to keep up the airstrikes, saying on Saturday that another attack was “highly likely”. The US State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible”.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Biden paid his respects to the US service members slain in Kabul as their remains were transported off a military aircraft at Dover Air Force Base east of Washington.

The president spoke to the relatives of the troops, who were killed in last week’s airport bombing, and participated in a “dignified transfer” – in which the remains of fallen service members are returned to the US in flag-draped cases.

Thirteen US troops were killed in the attack, many too young to remember a time before the war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday it was unlikely Washington would backtrack on its agreement to withdraw US forces by tomorrow.

