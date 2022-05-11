Captain aborts take-off after passengers on flight receive crash photos to phones

The captain of a Turkish flight aborted its take-off at Israel’s main airport after passengers received plane crash images on their phones. Israel’s aviation authority said the aircraft was taxiing at Ben Gurion Airport when the incident happened.

Passengers and crew were taken off and the luggage reinspected. Several young Israelis were identified as suspects and are being questioned.

The plane departed five hours late.

The AnadoluJet Boeing 737, with 160 passengers on board, was on its way to the take-off position when passengers alerted crew that they had received the photos. The captain was informed and decided to return to the terminal, BBC reported.

The images were shared via AirDrop, an Apple service which enables users to send files from one Apple device to another in a small area.

All the images were received on iPhones, it said.

The pictures included images of a Turkish Airlines plane which crashed in the Netherlands in 2009 and another plane crash in the United States in 2013, news website Ynet said.