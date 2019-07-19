British oil tanker feared captured in Iranian waters

Iranian Revolutionary Guards say they have captured British oil tanker named Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.

The confirmation comes just hours after Britain said it was urgently seeking further information after reports that a British-flagged tanker had taken a turn into Iranian waters.

"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The seizure comes after Gibraltar was granted the power on Friday to detain Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker for another month, keeping the vessel at the centre of a big-power quarrel between Iran and the United States and its allies.

Gibraltar said the Iranian vessel, seized by marines in a daring landing in darkness off the coast of the British territory on July 4, was suspected of smuggling oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly called for the ship's release, denies the allegation that the tanker was taking oil to Syria in violation of sanctions and says Gibraltar and Britain seized the vessel on the orders of Washington.

Map taken from www.marinetraffic.com, showing the route of the oil tanker British Heritage through the Straits of Hormuz. (Photo: www.marinetraffic.com/PA Wire)

"At a private meeting of the Supreme Court on an application by the Attorney General, the Court has extended the period of detention of the vessel, Grace 1, for a further 30 days and has set a new hearing for 15 August 2019," the Gibraltar government said on Friday.

Gibraltar denies that it was ordered to detain the vessel, which was carrying up to 2.1 million barrels of oil, but several diplomatic sources said the United States asked the United Kingdom to seize the vessel.

The vessel is now seen as a pawn in the standoff between the Islamic Republic and the West, with its fate tangled in the diplomatic differences between the EU's big powers and the United States.

"This tanker is important because it is part of the wider tensions between Iran and the United States," said Sanam Vakil, senior research fellow at Chatham House in London.

"The EU 3 – including the UK – are caught in between, trying to save the Iran nuclear deal while also managing pressure from Washington," she said, referring to Germany, France and Britain. "So there is a big divergence of strategy on how to proceed and this tanker is a reflection of those divergences."

Iranian hardliners had been repeatedly threatening to seize British shipping in retaliation for what they cast as London's piracy and Britain last week said it had fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker.

Reuters