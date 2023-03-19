| 8.8°C Dublin

Britain tells Afghans in hiding they can come to UK – if Taliban approves their documents

Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reuters Expand

Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reuters

Holly Bancroft

Desperate Afghans in hiding from the Taliban have been told they can come to safety in Britain only if their documents are approved by the fundamentalists they are trying to flee.

UK officials have told applicants to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme – for those who helped British forces during the war – that birth and marriage certificates must be provided in English with stamps from the Afghan government departments, run by the Taliban since the militant group swept to power in August 2021.

