Biden brings Palestinians back into fold in break with Trump

Joe Biden’s administration has announced it is restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, reversing decisions made under Donald Trump.

Mr Biden believes a two-state solution is the only way to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians, said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

The previous government provided unprecedented support to Israel, recognising Jerusalem - which is also claimed by the Palestinians - as Israel’s capital, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv, and reversing course on the illegitimacy of Israeli settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians.

Mr Trump also cut off funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency, which was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948. Palestinian leaders broke off contact with the US soon after.

Richard Mills, acting US ambassador to the United Nations, laid out the administration’s broader return to previous US foreign policy positions on the decades-long conflict.

“Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” Mr Mills said.

Ahmed Majdalani, minister of social development in the Palestinian Authority, said: “We believe that this opens the door wide to restore the peace process.” Analysts, however, say the prospects of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement are dimmer than they have been in years.

The Biden administration has already signalled that it will not move the US embassy back to Tel Aviv. (© Daily Telegraph Syndication 2021)

