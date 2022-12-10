Beyond Qatar’s World Cup extravagance, the divide runs deep…an underclass of migrant workers is the country's heartbeat

Our car is speeding along the eight-lane highway that shoots west out of Doha and into another world when the conversation turns, unsurprisingly, to football.

Behind us, the shiny skyscrapers and flashy malls fade into the distance as we sweep across the ceaseless, soulless desert.

It’s late morning and the hottest part of the day as we pass through mile after mile of flat, arid wilderness.

We ask Ahmed, our driver, about the World Cup. Even three weeks after arriving here, it is still an obvious conversation-starter.

He hasn’t been to any of the games. More surprisingly, he hasn’t watched any, even though the tournament is being staged on his doorstep.

So to speak, anyway. He was moved out of Doha at a few hours’ notice last month to make way for this four-yearly global gathering that billions upon billions of Qatari cash has been lavished on. It is a common enough story, he tells us. More of which later.

“I will watch the final,” he says. “The rest of the games, I work. I can’t afford not to work a day.

“I have no time for football. I want to, but I can’t, I live my life in my range.”

In that moment, you get a small sense of the other world that lies beyond the shiny facade of the capital Doha, a disorienting, Disneyfied place where gleaming high-rise buildings seem to compete with each other in size and scale.

Ahmed has worked every day for the last month, ferrying visitors on sightseeing tours across this baffling, bewildering land.

From Pakistan, his real passion is cricket. We talk about England’s dramatic win in the fading light of Karachi on Monday. He is thrilled they are touring his homeland again after almost two decades.

But he also wants to talk about life in the place he now calls home.

He earns 2,000 Riyal a month (about €581). To put that into some context, we have paid, between us, around half that for a four-hour sightseeing trip into the desert. Most of what he earns is sent back to his family hundreds of miles away.

Our destination is Zekreet, a village 50 miles away on the western side of Qatar — the forgotten land of this World Cup.

The journey takes us past the Al-Shahaniya camel racing track and the Richard Serra sculpture (four huge plinths built to draw tourists), through the ‘mushroom’ rocks crowding the austere landscape, as we drive deeper into the desert.

The days here have melted into one as time has passed. But not today. The last 24 hours could not have been more different.

The previous day we visited Lusail, around 15 miles north of Doha. Built from scratch for the World Cup at huge cost, it is a ghost city. A few hours before Portugal play Switzerland at the nearby stadium, its main square is empty.

About £37bn was spent constructing Lusail. No expense has been spared on this status symbol of Qatari wealth.

At one end, the Lusail Towers rise amid gleaming buildings, office blocks and shops. Who knows who uses them?

Music is piped out from speakers all around the vast, empty square.

The only people here are security guards. But there is nothing to concern them, because there is no one here.

The tram line runs to a business hub dedicated to the hydrocarbon industry called Energy City, but it too is deserted.

A few stops along, the Place Vendome is busy. It is the huge shopping mall inspired by Paris. Actually, it is a complete rip-off of the French capital with precincts called Opera, Eiffel and Elysee around a fake canal (with dancing fountains straight out of Las Vegas).

This is a place where, if they want it, they just buy, build or borrow it.

I’ve been here since November 19. The more I see, the less I understand.

But in this land of great contrast, the divide in society runs deep. You don’t have to travel far to see it.

Ahmed’s story is common, and cuts through to the reality of life beyond the grandiose extravagance of Doha, a sprawling metropolis of blinding lights and deafening noise, attacking the senses at every turn.

Qatar’s population is around three million. Just 10pc are Qatari nationals, who reap the benefits of the wealth, fuelled by its shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.

That brings tax-free incomes, high-paying government jobs, free health care and higher education. There is financial support for newlyweds and generous subsidies that cover utility bills.

Petrol is cheap here and certain brands of bottled water cost more. That has resulted in a car-dependent industry. Taxis and Ubers cost a small fraction of the price back home. Even past midnight, the multi-lane highways in and out of Doha are alive with traffic. Most families have five or six cars each and every citizen can own up to five vehicles.

“They love cars so much, and petrol is cheap,” Ahmed explains.

It was oil that first fuelled the wealth here. Drilling began in 1938. Wells were dug deeper and deeper. The following year, oil was struck at Dukhan, an industrial city in the west. By 1940, the well was producing nearly 4,500 barrels every day. After the war, the industry grew rapidly. The first shipment left on December 31, 1949.

In recent times, to reduce its dependency on oil, Qatar has developed its natural gas resources. In the 1990s, it began to exploit its North Field, the single largest gas field in the world.

In August, it was reported that soaring energy revenues had led to a 12-fold jump in Qatar’s budget surplus to 47.3 billion Riyal in the first half of 2022.

The Qatar Investment Authority, its sovereign wealth fund, manages and invests its financial reserves.

The country has big plans for the future and its ambitions do not end with the World Cup.

“There will be more cities here that will be bigger and more beautiful than Doha,” Ahmed predicts.

He explains that some of Doha’s relatively new buildings have been criticised, so they are tearing them down and starting afresh.

Doha wants to host the Olympic games. It failed with bids for the 2016 Games (awarded to Rio de Janeiro) and 2020 (Tokyo), but is likely to bid again for 2036. Ahmed is certain the Olympics will come here.

But if the country’s wealth is fuelled by gas and oil, its society is built on sand.

Qatar is dependent on its migrant population. This huge underclass of workers is its heartbeat, keeping the country moving.

Great wealth, Ahmed claims, has made people here, and across the Arab world, “lazy”.

“India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal… if the people of these four countries stop coming and working, trust me, believe me, the whole Middle East would be stopped in one week,” he states.

He adds: “The money comes not from their jobs, their hard-work, their own effort — it is God-given.

“For example, if the petrol is finished? What else?”

Outside Zekreet, we stop for tea at the Red Chilli cafe. Ahmed pulls up, sounds the horn, and the waiter comes to the car.

It is like stepping back decades. The cafe is set in a row of non-descript shops selling basic goods. Only the store offering mobile phone repairs jolts you back to the present day.

A busload of workers from a nearby factory arrive for lunch in matching blue overalls.

The World Cup has forgotten this place.

The gaudy purple ‘Qatar 2022’ merchandise and branding to be found in every store across Doha is missing. There are no replica shirts. The four flags fluttering above the food shop is the only sign that the tournament is taking place.

Ahmed tells us about his experience of the World Cup. It is not one you are likely to read about in the daily emails issued by the Fifa press office, declaring record crowds and TV audiences.

He explains how he was one of those forcibly evicted for the tournament. Qatar emptied whole apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same parts of Doha where visiting fans are staying.

“They came in the middle of the night and cut the electricity and said ‘get out of Doha’,” he recalls.

“I was living in Doha — like our neighbourhood in Pakistan, we were living, 10 people in two rooms, but very good accommodation.

“But when we lose the accommodation in Doha, we all went very far to the industrial area.

“For me, it is very difficult to live in the industrial area because there is a lot of dust, and I need my car clean for tourism.”

He has found accommodation with a friend closer to Doha, although his rent costs have more than tripled.

“It will be okay after the World Cup. All the people will come back, all the rent will come down.”

Are migrants exploited? “Yes,” he replies unequivocally.

He says: “We don’t have enough salaries…we cannot save the money — only get our pay, pay the rent and give the rest to our family, then wait on the next pay, and the next one. We cannot enjoy our lives very well.”

Ahmed has been here 11 years, but is planning to leave when he has enough money. He wants to move to Europe, with Italy a likely destination. Eventually, he would like to move to Canada.

He tells us about his friend, Asif, who lives in the UK. He travelled there to study and now works has a doctor. “He has a very good life,” Ahmed says.

For some, and it is only some, there is a good life to be had in Qatar.

Its many and massive malls (Doha Festival City has over 500 stores alone) are filled with high-end shops selling expensive products.

Cash is being pumped out on increasingly ambitious projects on an almost industrial scale, just like the cold air that gushes from vents along the pavements, cooling the streets.

Yet it doesn’t take long to find a different side to society here.

Just an hour’s travel separates the empty extravagance of the constructed city Lusail to the barren moonscape of the desert. This is a complex, confusing, contrasting place.

What to make of it? The road-trip along the highway out of Doha took us part of the way to trying to understand Qatar.

For some here, life’s journey is very different.