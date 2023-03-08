| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Bernard Phelan: family of Irishman left shocked as he is sentenced to six years in Iranian jail

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year. Expand

Close

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year.

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year.

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year.

Ralph Riegel

THE family of an Irishman trapped in “a hell-hole” Iranian prison have expressed shock at the Tehran authorities imposing a six-and-a-half year prison sentence for espionage.

Bernard Phelan (64), a tourism operator who holds dual Irish-French citizenship, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in Iran.

Related topics

More On Tipperary news

Most Watched

Privacy