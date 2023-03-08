Bernard Phelan: family of Irishman being held in Iran fear he could go blind in prison

AN IRISHMAN being held alongside death row inmates in an Iranian prison described as "an absolute hellhole" now fears he may be left blind as a result of health complications suffered while in custody.

The family of Tipperary tour operator, Bernard Phelan (64), have pleaded for the Tehran authorities to release him as they revealed he has had to use cardboard to block icy gusts from the open bar windows of his cell in the notorious Vakil Abad prison.

They have also released a video appeal from Mr Phelan’s elderly father, to bring his son home before it is too late.

Mr Phelan had launched a hunger strike in a bid to protest at his unjust detention since last October - and now his family revealed he fears he could lose his sight.

His sister Caroline Massé Phelan has pleaded with the Irish and French authorities to do more to help her brother, who has dual-nationality.

She managed to speak by telephone to her brother for the first time in over four months last February.

Mr Phelan's family were horrified to learn that he has been suffering increasing sight problems while in the Iranian prison.

"During the call Bernard told me about the problems with his eye. He said he can no longer see clearly through his eye and we are really worried about not only his sight but his general health," she said.

His family fear that the sight problems may be related to complications arising from cornea replacement surgery he apparently underwent early last year before he travelled to Iran as part of his tourism business.

They are worried that, if left untreated, the eye issues could leave him partially blind.

"He is an innocent man caught in the middle of I do not know what. He loves Iran. He is 64 and he is sick. All he wants is to go home."

Mr Phelan's family were left heartbroken three weeks ago when he was not amongst a group of prisoners granted early release from Iranian prisons as part of an amnesty package.

They are now pleading with the French and Irish authorities to do more to help the travel operator before he suffers permanent health problems.

"It is very, very upsetting," she said.

The Iranian authorities have kept Mr Phelan in one of the worst prisons in the country - and he was being detained in a cell on death row.

Tehran has implemented a brutal crackdown on dissent and has executed a number of its nationals over the past few weeks in the wake of massive street demonstrations.

Iran has been gripped by street protests since a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody after being detained by the feared religious police for allegedly wearing her headscarf in an inappropriate manner.

A number of western nationals have been detained in Iran in the wake of the protests.

Some analysts said this was a deliberate policy by Tehran to try to silence the countries that are its most strident international critics.

Mr Phelan has vehemently denied a charge levelled against him by the Iranian authorities of helping to incite propaganda against the Tehran Government.

He was detained in the city of Mashhad on October 3.

Iranian authorities accused him of "propaganda against the establishment" and of photographing police officers.

While born in Clonmel in Co Tipperary, he has been based in France for many years and is understood to have been travelling on a French passport when he was detained.

Mr Phelan does have an Irish passport - and his family believe he was detained simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The French authorities have been trying to provide consular support for Mr Phelan's family.

They demanded last month that Tehran release the tourism operator - and warned France would hold Tehran responsible for the health of any of its citizens in custody.

"We are extremely concerned given the extreme fragility of his health situation," French Foreign Ministry official Anne-Claire Legendre admitted.

"The denial of medical access at this point from the Iranian authorities is completely unacceptable."

Irish officials have also been providing consular assistance.

However, it is feared that UK, US and French nationals have been particularly singled out by the regime as part of its fightback against western criticism of its repressive policies.

Ms Massé Phelan said her brother urgently needs help after almost six months in custody in Iran.

She said the prison he is detained at is notorious in Iran - and is considered one of the toughest in the entire Middle East.

His family now have serious fears for his general health.

“He is in one of the worst prisons in Iran," she said.

“He is on death row. Three out of 50 prisoners on his cell block have been executed since his detention."

“There is no glass on the windows. It is just bars. So he has to put cardboard on the windows at night just to try and keep warm."

She said temperatures routinely sink below -5C in winter in Iran.

Her brother has not been allowed any modern conveniences in prison and the prisoners depend on a candle for light each evening.

Mr Phelan's family said their fears for his health and physical wellbeing have mounted the longer he has been kept in custody.

The tourism executive was detained in October and was accused by the regime of inciting propaganda against the Tehran Government.

Mr Phelan has vehemently denied all the accusations.