Bernard Phelan: family of Irishman being held in Iran fear he could go blind in prison

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year. Expand

Close

Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year.

Ralph Riegel

AN IRISHMAN being held alongside death row inmates in an Iranian prison described as "an absolute hellhole" now fears he may be left blind as a result of health complications suffered while in custody.

The family of Tipperary tour operator, Bernard Phelan (64), have pleaded for the Tehran authorities to release him as they revealed he has had to use cardboard to block icy gusts from the open bar windows of his cell in the notorious Vakil Abad prison.

