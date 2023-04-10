Benjamin Netanyahu’s office brands as absurd leak claiming Mossad backed Israeli protests

Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the National Security Agency, fled the US after revealing how America spied on its own citizens and foreign allies.

An American intelligence document that claims Mossad supported major recent anti-government protests in Israel is “false and absurd”, the spy agency said.

But the fallout from a massive leak of Pentagon papers continued to reverberate among Washington’s allies yesterday.

According to the US documents, classified as top secret, the Israeli intelligence agency “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest [at] the new Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli government”.

However, the allegations were vehemently denied by Mossad in a statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The publication in the American press is completely false and absurd,” the statement said.

“Mossad and its senior officials have not and do not encourage Mossad employees to attend anti-government demonstrations, nor any other political demonstrations and events,” a spokesman said.

The claims were contained in signals intelligence – intercepted communications – reports in a trove of more than 100 Pentagon documents that have emerged online in the past month.

The Pentagon and the US Justice Department said it was investigating the leaks, regarded as the most serious to hit Washington since Edward Snowden 10 years ago. Back in 2013, Snowden, a former contractor for the National Security Agency, fled the US after revealing how America spied on its own citizens and foreign allies.

The latest leak revealed America had been spying on allies as well as enemies around the world and has caused huge embarrassment in Washington. South Korea has also been mentioned and it said yesterday it plans to raise the issue with the US.

The documents show that Washington was intercepting communications around whether Seoul would help supply weapons to Ukraine. South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to the US to help replenish its stockpile – but on condition the end user should be the American military. The batch of papers is dominated by an assessment of the military situation in Ukraine but other documents also relate to Iran and China. Some of the documents contain inaccuracies, raising questions about their authenticity.

“It is very important to remember that in recent decades, the Russian special services’ most successful operations have been taking place in Photoshop,” said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence.

