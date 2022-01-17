Benjamin Netanyahu ‘negotiating a plea deal’ in Israel corruption case

Benjamin Netanyahu is believed to be close to finalising negotiations over a plea deal in his corruption trial in a move that could oust the long-time leader from politics but keep him out of jail.

The former Israeli prime minister, who lost power in June after 12 years and is now the opposition leader, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

The 72-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, is understood to be discussing a deal under which he would plead guilty to reduced charges and have any resulting jail term commuted to community service.

Insiders suggest Mr Netanyahu, who is charged in three separate cases, could sign the deal within the coming days.

The first case alleges he took gifts from two friends worth nearly €240,000.

He is also accused of orchestrating positive coverage for himself in an Israeli newspaper in exchange for promoting legislation that would have harmed the outlet’s main rival. The owner of the paper denies the charges.

The most serious charge relates to “Bibi” allegedly abusing his powers by promoting laws worth millions of dollars to telecoms giant Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage on its news site. Bezeq has denied any wrongdoing.

However, it is unknown if a charge of “moral turpitude” will stand, which would ban Mr Netanyahu from politics for seven years. The charge would trigger a leadership race within the Likud party with some analysts predicting that the coalition that was cobbled together to end his reign over the country could fall apart.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected such claims during a cabinet meeting ­yesterday.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to unseat his successor, Mr Bennett, from the Likud party.

Likud failed to form a new government last year in part because kindred parties refused to join Mr Netanyahu, citing the ongoing trial.

With his legal troubles behind him, Mr Netanyahu might in theory be able to muster a broad new rightist coalition. If he were barred from politics, right-wing members of Mr Bennett’s coalition could opt to form a new government with a Likud party under new leadership.

The idea of a plea bargain was promoted by a former Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]