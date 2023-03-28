Benjamin Netanyahu freezes reform plans over fears Israel could be plunged into ‘civil war’

Prime minister accused of dictatorship plot as tens of thousands take to streets

Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Reuters/Itai Ron

Benjamin Netanyahu caved in to pressure last night to freeze his plans for legal reforms after a day of chaos in which tens of thousands of Israeli protesters marched through cities, grounded flights and closed businesses.

In a televised address, the embattled prime minister said he was pausing the reforms until the next parliamentary session in several weeks to avoid a “civil war”. “I am taking time out for dialogue,” he said, as he vowed to “turn over every stone to find a solution”.

Protest leaders, though, rejected the delay as insufficient and vowed to continue demonstrations until the reform package is scrapped.

They say Mr Netanyahu’s plans will transform Israel into a dictatorship by neutering the supreme court and ramping up the government’s influence over the appointment of judges. The prime minister insists the reforms are necessary to strip the Israeli legal system of left-wing bias.

Last night, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the extreme-right police minister in Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, claimed he had only agreed to delaying the reforms after being given permission to set up his own national guard unit in return. Critics said this could mean Mr Ben-Gvir, who has convictions for anti-Arab racism and supporting terrorism, controlling a private militia – and reflected how Mr Netanyahu is beholden to extremist coalition members.

The demonstrations are the largest mass protests in the history of the Jewish state. In Jerusalem yesterday, between 80,000 and 100,000 people marched, with protests of a similar scale in Tel Aviv and other cities.

The Tel Aviv stock exchange, some major retail chains and McDonald’s Israel joined the strikes, with their branches closed nationwide. After lunchtime, sources confirmed Israeli embassy staff in London were joining the strike.

Similar announcements from other embassies, including Washington, followed, amid reports some Israeli police chiefs were crossing sides to join the protesters.

Outside the Knesset, the parliament in Jerusalem, demonstrators waved blue and white national flags and anti-Netanyahu placards.

Several said the dramatic events of Sunday night, when Mr Netanyahu sacked Yoav Galant, his defence minister, for publicly criticising the reforms, prompted them to protest. “There was no way I could stay at home, last night felt like the crossing of a boundary. It was the time to wake up and protest,” said Nathaniel Katzir, a 44-year-old tech industry professional.

“I am here to join the protest against the legislation started by Netanyahu and his associates. I think he’s leading us to an autocratic regime,” said Yousef Kaplan (79), an Israeli army veteran and retired professor.

After sundown, smaller crowds of pro-Netanyahu protesters arrived in Jerusalem, claiming the Israeli establishment was trying to override democracy via the demonstrations. “We keep electing right-wing, but getting left-wing decisions,” said one.

Israelis have been protesting against the reforms on a weekly basis, but the sacking of Mr Galant led to a massive escalation in their scale.

In response to Mr Netanyahu’s climbdown, Histadrut, the labour union behind the mass strikes, said they had called off a second day of strike action.

But Yair Lapid, an opposition leader, said they would only join a dialogue on finding a compromise over the reforms if Mr Netanyahu abandons the current legislation process.