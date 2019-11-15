Barrage of Gaza rockets fired at Israel hours after ceasefire
Gaza militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel yesterday, hours after a ceasefire was declared to end two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group, the heaviest escalation in months that killed at least 34 Palestinians and paralysed parts of Israel.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the new wave of rockets.
Israel had hailed the Gaza operation as a victory, defending its policy of targeting militants in their homes despite civilian deaths, and vowed to continue the tactic.
Islamic Jihad said it had succeeded in getting Israel to agree to a ceasefire based on several demands, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group's leaders.
Israeli officials said the only unwritten agreement was that Israel would hold fire so long as Islamic Jihad did.
But after hours of calm, a barrage of rockets blasted out of the territory, setting off air-raid sirens in southern Israel and testing the fragile truce.
