Gaza militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel yesterday, hours after a ceasefire was declared to end two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group, the heaviest escalation in months that killed at least 34 Palestinians and paralysed parts of Israel.

Barrage of Gaza rockets fired at Israel hours after ceasefire

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the new wave of rockets.

Israel had hailed the Gaza operation as a victory, defending its policy of targeting militants in their homes despite civilian deaths, and vowed to continue the tactic.

Islamic Jihad said it had succeeded in getting Israel to agree to a ceasefire based on several demands, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group's leaders.

