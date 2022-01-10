Baby boy lost in Kabul airport chaos reunited with his family

Hamid Safi cries as he hands over Sohail to his grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

A baby boy who was lost in the chaos of the American evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and reunited with his relatives in Kabul after almost five months.

Sohail Ahmadi was passed over an airport wall to a soldier by his parents Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya, on August 19 when thousands rushed to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban took control.

The infant was just two months old at the time and was not reunited with his parents as intended. He was instead taken home by a taxi driver, Hamid Safi (29), who found him at the airport and took him to raise as his own.

After the baby’s location was discovered, and following seven weeks of negotiations between Sohail’s family and Mr Safi (and a brief detention by Taliban police) the child was finally reunited yesterday with his grandfather and other relatives who are still in Kabul.

The family have now said they hope to have him reunited with his parents and four older siblings, who were evacuated to the United States.

Mr Ahmadi, the boy’s father, had worked as a security guard at the US embassy and fearing that his son would get crushed in the crowd as they neared the gates to the airport, passed the boy to someone whom he believed to be an American soldier.

The family said they had been fully expecting they would soon make it the remaining five metres to the entrance of the airport, en route to their flight to the US, to reclaim him.

However, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back, meaning it took a half an hour for Mr Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children to get inside, by which time the baby had disappeared.

Mr Ahmadi said he searched desperately for his son inside the airport, with officials suggesting that the baby had probably been taken out of the country separately and would be reunited with them later.

The rest of the family was evacuated to Texas and for months they had no idea where their son was.

Meanwhile, as Mr Ahmadi and his family made their way to their evacuation flight, Mr Safi arrived at Kabul airport having given his brother’s family a lift there.

Mr Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying. He said he had unsuccessfully tried to locate the baby’s parents and so decided to take the baby home to his wife and children.

He explained that at that moment he had thought: “I am keeping this baby. If his family is found, I will give him to them. If not, I will raise him myself.”

Mr Safi said he took him to the doctor for a check-up before he quickly incorporated the baby into his family. They named the baby Mohammad Abed.

When the news of the missing child came out in November, some of Mr Safi’s neighbours recognised the photos of the baby and posted comments about his whereabouts.

Mr Ahmadi asked his relatives who were still in Afghanistan to locate Mr Safi and ask him to return baby Sohail to the family.

Mr Ahmadi’s father-in-law, Mohammad Qasem Razawi said he travelled two days and two nights to the capital bearing gifts for Mr Safi and his family, in an attempt to rescue the baby. These included a slaughtered sheep, several pounds of walnuts and some clothing.

At first, however, Mr Safi refused to release Sohail.

The baby’s family asked the Red Cross for help but said they got little information.

Mr Razawi finally contacted the local Taliban police to report a kidnapping.

Mr Safi denied the allegations to the police, saying that he was caring for the baby and had not kidnapped him.

The complaint was investigated and dismissed and a settlement was agreed.

Mr Razawi said the baby’s family agreed to compensate Mr Safi around 100,000 Afghani (€840) for the cost of having looked after the baby for five months.