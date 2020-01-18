Ayatollah calls Trump a 'clown' who pretends to support people of Iran

Iran's supreme leader said US President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs during his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years.

Iran's supreme leader said US President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs during his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran's top general, who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials.

He said the "cowardly" killing of Qasem Soleimani had taken out the most effective commander in the battle against Isil.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting US troops in Iraq, without causing serious injuries. Mr Khamenei said the strike had dealt a "blow to America's image" as a superpower. In part of the sermon delivered in Arabic, he said the "real punishment" would be in forcing the US to withdraw from the Middle East.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In