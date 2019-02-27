News Middle East

Wednesday 27 February 2019

At least ten killed and more than 20 injured in fire at Cairo's main train station

Rescue workers and people are seen at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Rescue workers and people are seen at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ahmed Hassan

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt's capital on Wednesday, two medical sources said.

A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

"I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier," eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

"Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded."

"I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred."

More to follow...

Reuters

