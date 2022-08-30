At least 15 die in clashes after powerful cleric quits politics in Iraq

Supporters of Iraqi leader Moqtada al-Sadr swim as they protest inside the Republican Palace in the Green Zone, in Baghdad, on Monday, August 29, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An influential Shia cleric announced he would resign from Iraqi politics and hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least 15 protesters were killed.

Medical officials said several protesters were wounded by gunfire and a dozen more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police in the protests that followed the announcement by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Iraq’s military announced a nationwide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended cabinet sessions in response to the unrest.

Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since Al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shia rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shia wrangling.

To further his political interests Al-Sadr has wrapped his rhetoric with a reform agenda that resonates powerfully among his broad grassroots base, who hail from Iraq’s poorest sectors of society and have historically been shut out from the political system.

They are calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections without the participation of Iran-backed groups, which they see as responsible for the status quo.

During yesterday’s violence, hundreds of protesters pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace and breached the palace gates.

Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

An Associated Press photographer heard gunshots being fired and saw several wounded protesters bleeding and being carried away.

Protests also broke out in the Shia-majority southern provinces.

Iran considers intra-Shia disharmony as a threat against its influence in Iraq and has repeatedly attempted to broker dialogue with Al-Sadr.

In July, Al-Sadr’s supporters broke into the parliament to deter his rivals in the Co-ordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-aligned Shia parties, from forming a government.

Hundreds have been staging a sit-in outside the building for more than four weeks. His bloc has also resigned from parliament.

This is not the first time Al-Sadr, who has called for early elections and the dissolution of parliament, has announced his retirement from politics – and many dismissed the latest move as a bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate.

But many are concerned that it is a risky gambit and are worried how it will impact Iraq’s fragile political climate.

By stepping out of the political process, Al-Sadr is giving his followers, most disenfranchised from the political system, the green light to act as they see fit. Al-Sadr derives his political power from a large grassroots following, but he also commands a militia.

Iraq’s military announced a nationwide curfew beginning at 7pm local time. It called on the cleric’s supporters to withdraw immediately from the government zone and to practise restraint “to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood”, according to a statement.

The UN mission in Iraq said the protests were an “extremely dangerous escalation”, and called on demonstrators to vacate all government buildings to allow the caretaker government to continue running the state. “The very survival of the state is at stake,” the statement said.