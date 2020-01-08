Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general last night, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi airbases housing US troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general last night, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi airbases housing US troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

'All is well!' - Trump's tweet as Iran bombs US airbases in Iraq, warns against retaliation

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran had launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets hosting against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defence department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said: “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He said the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Mr Hoffman said the US was “working on initial battle damage assessments”.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties was at the bases.

Weeps: General Esmail Ghaani, new commander of Iran’s Quds Force

President Donald Trump insisted "All is well!" after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

He promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.

Mr Trump offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate, and stayed out of sight as news of the missile strikes emerged.

But he tweeted that an assessment of casualties and damages was under way. The initial outlook, he said, was "So far, so good!"

Turnout: Mourners attend the funeral of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran. Photo: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral yesterday in his hometown of Kerman prompted angry calls to avenge his death, which drastically raised tensions in the Middle East.

State television said 80 "American terrorists" had been killed and U.S. helicopters and military equipment damaged. It did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.

Germany, Denmark and Norway said none of their troops in Iraq were killed or injured.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack against the Ain Assad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.”

It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile programme launched the attack.

The revenge attack came hours after crowds in Iran mourned Soleimani and as the US continued to reinforce its own positions in the region and warned of an unspecified threat to shipping from Iran in the region’s waterways, crucial routes for global energy

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fourth from left, leads a prayer over the coffin (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

supplies. US embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe issued security alerts for Americans.

The US Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after Mr Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.

Meanwhile, a stampede broke out yesterday at Soleimani’s funeral and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession, Iranian news reports said.

Men hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The deadly stampede took place in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman as his coffin was being borne through the city in southeastern Iran, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency medical services.

There was no information about what set off the crush in the packed streets, and online videos showed only its aftermath: people lying apparently lifeless, their faces covered by clothing, emergency crews performing CPR on the fallen, and onlookers wailing and crying out to God.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Mr Koulivand said, and state TV quoted him as saying that 56 had died and 213 had been injured.

Soleimani’s burial was delayed, with no new time given, because of concerns about the huge crowd at the cemetery, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main avenues and side streets in Tehran.

Hossein Salami, Soleimani’s successor as leader of the Revolutionary Guard, addressed a crowd of supporters gathered at the coffin in a central square in Kernan. He vowed to avenge Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad’s airport.

“We tell our enemies that we will retaliate but if they take another action we will set ablaze the places that they like and are passionate about,” Mr Salami said. “Death to Israel!” the crowd shouted in response, referring to one of Iran’s long-time regional foes.

Irish Independent