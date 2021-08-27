After the dramatic escape from Kabul Airport, what happens next for the Irish still stranded in Afghanistan?

As the dust settles on the attack at Kabul Airport and the Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) draws to a close, what happens now?

First off, we need to acknowledge the success we achieved by our Army Rangers and diplomats in getting out as many Irish citizens as they did in the tight window of time that was allowed. We also need to build on the lessons learned for the future.

So what exactly is likely to be the next phase and who will do what?

The end of the airport phase of extraction is a necessity to save lives. Even if the Irish team was to have been able to stay longer, they wouldn’t have got any more out due to further threat of attack and the fact the western forces were starting to wind down their operations.

Now attention must be turned to a quieter form of operational and field diplomacy. The Taliban were never going to let the airport evacuation continue any longer as they wanted rid of western troops and influence in Afghanistan. They want to show their citizens and the world that they now truly control Afghanistan.

Read More

For countries like ours, the next phase will likely be engagement with the Taliban leadership via the instruments of the European Union and perhaps also the UN. The EU’s External Action (EA) service and the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) are two particular mechanisms by which the necessary dialogue with the Taliban can take place to allow more people leave, both EU passport holders and Afghans with EU visas.

ECHO in particular will be of interest to the Taliban as they need expert assistance and funding to restore the necessary infrastructure to run their country. ECHO also has the benefit of being able to deploy the necessary people, including EA diplomats into Afghanistan to manage the evacuation of EU and other citizens with Taliban clearance.

Also, the UN, while not having a military presence, will have the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) still in place. OCHA humanitarian affair officers (HAOs) will have long-standing knowledge and links on the ground in civil society throughout Afghanistan that will be hugely useful in leveraging successful outcomes.

Expand Close Evacuees board a US Air Force C-17 in Kabul. Picture: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Evacuees board a US Air Force C-17 in Kabul. Picture: Reuters

Ireland, in its role with the UN Security Council, can also bring attention to bear on Pakistan and push them to use their extensive influence on the Taliban to act in a responsible and restrained fashion, especially if they want to get access to IMF funding in the near future.

However, having people on the ground will be essential in organising and shepherding evacuees. I know from my own field experience, instructions from the top of a paramilitary group like the Taliban can often be unwieldy in working their way down to the lower echelons and regions. Culturally sensitive and appropriate communication and liaison methods will be essential for success, plus one other attribute, patience.

The fact Ireland got out as many citizens as we have done so far, is as much a testimony to our network of support among our EU, UK and US partners as it is to our own judicious use of our own meagre resources.

Nevertheless, now is the time to start examining the capacity of our State to render the necessary assistance to Irish citizens in such circumstances in the future. What needs to be done and who should be doing it?

For a start there needs to be a better fluidity of our key government decision makers in moving to emergency/crisis management phase. We have developed a National Emergency Centre, our policymakers need to become more fluent in its application and utility.

Also, we have a Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces researching Ireland’s defence needs for the future. So far, we have seen two areas come to light we struggle to build capacity in – cyber security and emergency overseas crisis management operations of the type seen at Kabul airport.

We need to think seriously about some re-configuring of our Defence Force and diplomatic capacity for this type of scenario. Our special forces rangers are highly trained, motivated and well-led. However, they lack the kind of Special Operations Force support that other nations maintain.

This includes having a specially designated long-range military transport aircraft that can land on non-paved airfields and protect itself with the necessary counter-measures from missile attack.

It also requires personnel with the training to live and operate in harsh conflict environments the relevant language, cultural awareness and communication skills to effect the kind of dialogue and liaison necessary to effect safe exfiltration of Irish citizens from harm’s way.

A rethink and heightened synergy creation needs to also take place for our diplomatic service in providing this kind of unique crisis/emergency consular assistance as it is far from what many members have signed on for or been trained and conditioned for.

This is not a terribly difficult thing to achieve in terms of cost or manpower, but does require a huge shift in cultural gears for our political and policymaking classes.

Declan Power is an independent security and defence analyst with extensive experience in conflict and post-conflict field operations



