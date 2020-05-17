Afghans sign political deal to end stalemate

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah attend a ceremony to sign a political agreement in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate.

Mr Abdullah had disputed the results of an election in September and announced the formation of a parallel government earlier this year, undermining Mr Ghani’s administration at a time when the US was trying to advance a peace process with the Taliban to end the 19-year Afghan war.

“Today is a historic day for our dear Afghanistan. Afghans have proven that they are committed to their national interests with common thinking,” Mr Ghani said. “In the coming days, we hope that with unity and cooperation, we will be able to provide the ground for a ceasefire and lasting peace.”

Discussions over the final sticking points, including the allocation of some key posts, had been under way throughout the day, sources said.

Mr Abdullah had wanted to control a major portfolio such as finance or foreign affairs, and while Mr Ghani has not agreed, he could offer control of the interior ministry.

It was not immediately clear which ministries each camp controlled.

The US had been frustrated by the impasse, even after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Kabul in March to mediate. It planned to cut $1bn (€920m) in aid because the men could not agree.

Mr Pompeo said in a tweet that he was “glad” to hear about the agreement.

It was not immediately clear whether yesterday’s agreement would result in the aid commitment being reinstated.

Afghanistan is facing fiscal pressures, with tax revenues falling and foreign aid pledges expected to shrink.

Irish Independent