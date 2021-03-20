Afghanistan government and Taliban accelerate peace talks

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow. Photo: Reuters

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed yesterday to try to accelerate peace talks at a meeting in Moscow. It followed an international conference there on the peace process, Afghanistan’s top peace official and a Taliban spokesman said.

The US, Russia, China and Pakistan called on warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw US troops.

“We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process,” Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, said. “They (the Taliban) did as well.”

Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which the nations involved issued a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring.

They also said they “did not support the restoration of the Islamic emirate”.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem took issue with the statement, saying it was up to the Afghan sides to decide their system of governance.

“What is stated in the declaration is against all principles and is not acceptable,” he said.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s political office, warned Washington against keeping troops in the country beyond the agreed date.

“After that, it will be a violation of the agreement. So, in that case, if there is action, of course, there will be reaction,” he said.

Washington agreed last year to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades, but President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing its plans for Afghanistan and says all options remain on the table.

