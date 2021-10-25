Afghanistan faces worst hunger crisis since records began as children starve to death in Kabul

At least 14 million children are among a total of 22.8 million people in Afghanistan who will suffer from an unprecedented food crisis this winter, an alarming new report by Save the Children warned.

This is represents a 35pc increase in the number of people who face a food crisis or suffer emergency levels of hunger compared to last year, according to UN data analysed by the London-based aid organisation.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August after the US pulled out its troops after a 20-year war. Since then, the country has been pushed into a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Western countries and global financial institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund had suspended their aid soon after the Taliban wrested control of the country.

At least 22.8 million Afghans, more than half the country’s population, are “marching to starvation” due to the ensuing political turmoil and the collapse of the country’s economy, WFP executive director David Beasley said. This is almost double the figure of 14 million that was reported just two months ago.

Over five million children are now just a step away from facing the effects of famine, as the country struggles to cope with its worst-ever food crisis since records began.

Last week, eight children from a family lost their lives to starvation in western Kabul, according to Save the Children. The children were aged between 18 months and eight years old.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, cited by Save the Children, found that more than one in two Afghans will be facing a crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity from next month and leading up to the March 2022 lean season.

“The situation is already desperate – we see young children in our clinics every day who are wasted from severe malnutrition because they have nothing but scraps of bread to eat. But when winter sets in we’re going to see more children going hungry than ever before,” Orlaith Minogue, senior conflict and humanitarian adviser at Save the Children, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the World Food Programme (WFP) had warned that around a million children were at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition, if not provided with treatment.

“Children are going to die. People are going to starve. Things are going to get a lot worse. I don’t know how you don’t have millions of people, and especially children, dying at the rate we are going with the lack of funding and the collapsing of the economy,” Mr Beasley said. “You’ve got to unfreeze these funds so people can survive,” he added.

The WFP needs up to €190m a month to partially feed the nearly 23 million people as winter approaches.

The US alone froze nearly $9.5bn in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to prevent the Taliban from accessing the money.

Even prior to the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan had the second-greatest number of people facing emergency levels of hunger in the world. The situation in the past two months since the takeover, however, has become so dire that families are selling off their possessions to buy food.

In September, the international community, at a conference in Geneva, pledged more than $1bn to support Afghanistan.

The Independent