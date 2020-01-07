35 people killed, 48 injured in stampede at funeral procession for Iranian general Soleimani
Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, Iran state TV said.
The online report said the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani's home town of Kerman, in south-eastern Iran.
It quoted the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.
A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.
PA Media
