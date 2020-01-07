Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, Iran state TV said.

35 people killed, 48 injured in stampede at funeral procession for Iranian general Soleimani

The online report said the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani's home town of Kerman, in south-eastern Iran.

Coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a US drone strike are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran (Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

It quoted the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

A crowd said by Tehran police to be in the millions turns out for Monday’s funeral service for General Suleimani in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

A mourner holds a poster of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as she passes a satirical US flag after a ceremony for the general and colleagues killed in Iraq in a US drone attack (Vahid Salemi/AP)

PA Media