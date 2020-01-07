News Middle East

Tuesday 7 January 2020

35 people killed, 48 injured in stampede at funeral procession for Iranian general Soleimani

The funeral procession in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)
Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell

Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, Iran state TV said.

The online report said the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani's home town of Kerman, in south-eastern Iran.

Coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a US drone strike are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran (Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP)
It quoted the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

A crowd said by Tehran police to be in the millions turns out for Monday’s funeral service for General Suleimani in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)
A mourner holds a poster of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as she passes a satirical US flag after a ceremony for the general and colleagues killed in Iraq in a US drone attack (Vahid Salemi/AP)
