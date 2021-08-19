007’s iconic Aston Martin spotted in Middle East, years after it was stolen

It disappeared without trace a quarter-of-a-century ago in a heist so audacious it could have been part of a 007 script.

However, the mystery of James Bond’s stolen Aston Martin DB5 could finally be solved as investigators believe it has been spotted in the Middle East.

The silver vehicle, driven by Sean Connery in Goldfinger, was fitted with ejector seats, machine guns and tyre-shredding blades. A slot in the boot allowed a bulletproof shield to move up and down. Oil, smoke and water emitters were built into the bodywork.

It belonged to property developer and car collector Anthony Pugliese III, but it disappeared from a private hangar at Boca Raton Airport in Florida in June 1997.

Theories as to its whereabouts – including that it was dropped in the sea or stashed away in a lock-up as part of an insurance scam – led to dead ends. But an eyewitness has now alerted investigators after seeing what is believed to be the 1964 vehicle in a private setting, fuelling hopes it may eventually be recovered.

Christopher Marinello, CEO of Art Recovery International, who has tracked down some of the world’s most audacious looters, has been at the forefront of the mission to trace the car thieves for more than a decade.

Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain are areas of interest, but Mr Marinello is unable to reveal precisely where the 007 car was sighted, as it may compromise his investigation.

However, the serial number on the spotted vehicle is said to match that of the missing car, which is now thought to be worth more than €20m.

Mr Marinello said: “There are automobile collectors in those countries, and I have intelligence the car could be in one of them and may have even travelled between them. I’m hopeful the possessor will come forward voluntarily before I have to make an announcement.

“I do not believe the current possessor knew the car was stolen when he or she acquired it. But now they do know, I think they should make every effort to have a discreet confidential discussion about how we clear the title to this iconic vehicle.

“It was in a private setting that the car was spotted. That’s the risk you take – you can’t publicly show it off because you never know who is going to come forward. We’re getting closer and closer – I’m waiting for my phone to ring.”

The DB5 became known as “the most famous car in the world” after the release of Goldfinger in September 1964. It was designed for Aston Martin by the Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera and named after Sir David Brown, the car manufacturer’s owner.

Mr Pugliese bought the car for $275,000 (€235,000) at auction in New York in 1986. His insurance company paid out $4.2m when it was stolen.

The mystery of the missing car is explored in a podcast, “The Most Famous Car In The World”, hosted by actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The thieves are believed to have dragged the vehicle out of the hangar by its axles, given it was so heavy from its modifications, before flying it away on a waiting cargo plane. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2021)

