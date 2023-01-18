| 3.9°C Dublin

Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs worldwide

The technology giant said the cuts are in response to ‘macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities’.

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to &lsquo;macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities&rsquo; (Thibault Camus/AP) Expand

Close

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to &lsquo;macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities&rsquo; (Thibault Camus/AP)

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to ‘macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities’ (Thibault Camus/AP)

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to ‘macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities’ (Thibault Camus/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities”.

The technology giant said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has notified employees of the layoffs, some of which take effect immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areasSatya Nadella, Microsoft

Microsoft chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella said the job cuts represent “less than 5% of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today”.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy