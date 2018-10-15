News World News

Monday 15 October 2018

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies aged 65

Mr Allen co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates.

Paul Allen (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Paul Allen (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died aged 65.

Mr Allen’s company Vulcan said in a statement that he died on Monday.

Earlier this month, Mr Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned.

Mr Allen, who was an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks.

ipanews_afcf3c61-57f6-4b9c-954a-333f3f437d05_embedded1331951
Bill Gates with Paul Allen in 2003 (Elaine Thompson/AP)

He and Mr Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 and the company’s big break came in 1980, when IBM decided to move into personal computers.

IBM asked Microsoft to provide the operating system.

The decision thrust Microsoft on to the throne of technology and the two Seattle natives became billionaires.

Both later dedicated themselves to philanthropy.

Over the course of several decades, Mr Allen gave more than two billion dollars to a wide range of interests, including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News