Microsoft buys gaming firm Activision Blizzard for £50bn

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse.

By Associated Press Reporters

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars (£50.5 billion), gaining access to blockbuster games like Call Of Duty and Candy Crush.

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement on Tuesday arrived with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision chief executive Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

