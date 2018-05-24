News World News

Thursday 24 May 2018

Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir

The former US first lady said working on the book has been ‘meaningful and illuminating’.

Michelle Obama said working on the book has been 'meaningful and illuminating' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Michelle Obama has unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, Becoming.

The former US first lady posted the image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account.

ipanews_d61fd07c-9c47-443a-9a73-8262ee9236f8_embedded738479
Becoming by Michelle Obama comes out in November (Crown Publishing Group via AP)

She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been “meaningful and illuminating” and urged others to tell their stories.

The memoir comes out on November 13.

Press Association

