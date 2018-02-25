Michelle Obama to release memoir in November

The former US first lady tweeted on Sunday that the book is called Becoming.

Mrs Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, last year reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal is believed to be worth well in excess of 30 million dollars (£21 million).

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018

Memoirs by former first ladies usually sell well and Michelle Obama’s book is highly anticipated. She is admired around the world and has never told her story at length. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, American Grown.