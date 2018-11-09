Michelle Obama tells of pain of miscarriage

Michelle Obama says she felt “lost and alone” after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent IVF to conceive their two daughters.

“We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going well,” Mrs Obama, 54, writes in her upcoming memoir.

“We had one pregnancy test come back positive, which caused us both to forget every worry and swoon with joy, but a couple of weeks later I had a miscarriage, which left me physically uncomfortable and cratered any optimism we felt.”

.@MichelleObama opens up to @RobinRoberts in revealing new interview; says she felt "lost and alone” after suffering miscarriage 20 years ago. Watch @ABC special covering her journey to motherhood and more from her memoir, "Becoming," Sunday night 9/8c. https://t.co/ONXwpuZ3WF pic.twitter.com/1Teb5ycWIe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018

In the memoir, called Becoming, she writes of being alone to administer herself shots to help hasten the process.

Her “sweet, attentive husband” was at the state legislature, “leaving me largely on my own to manipulate my reproductive system into peak efficiency”.

The revelations are some of many included in the book from a former first lady who has offered few extensive comments on her White House years.

“I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” the former first lady said in an interview broadcast on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken.”

Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha (Chris Radburn/PA)

She said she and Mr Obama underwent fertilisation treatments to conceive daughters Sasha and Malia, now aged 17 and 20.

Mrs Obama also writes openly about everything from growing up in Chicago to confronting racism in public life and becoming the country’s first black first lady.

Press Association