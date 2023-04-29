Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on stage in Barcelona concert

Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on stage during concert in Barcelona

Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen onstage at his show in Barcelona to sing backup on his hit ‘Glory Days’.

While former President Barack Obama was absent from the concert, it is thought he watched the concert inside a safe space prepared especially for him and Steven Spielberg near the stage.

Michelle and actress Kate Capshaw joined Bruce’s bandmate, Patti Scialfa, behind the mic to sing background on Springsteen’s hit Glory Days.

Michelle is all smiles as she belts out the tune, dancing onstage and jamming with a tambourine.

The previous night, Barack and his wife Michelle joined director Steven Spielberg and Springsteen at the Gran Hotel La Florida in Barcelona.

The entourage dined with the musician at Amar restaurant, located inside the Palace Hotel.

Amar, run by the chef Rafa Zafra, specialises in top-of-the-line fish and seafood.