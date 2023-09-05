Micheál Martin meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel

Home > World News Micheál Martin meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in IsraelMicheál Martin meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel Yesterday at 19:56Micheál Martin meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel Latest World NewsThree sailors rescued after sharks repeatedly attack yacht off Australian coastRecord-breaking trainer ‘carrying the weight’ for those with testicular cancerEx-Proud Boys leader gets 22 years for part in US Capitol riotMan says fire that killed 36 was revenge for anime plagiarism, but defence team pleads not guiltyBook claims Joe Biden and Barack Obama clashed due to class differenceUkrainian drone shot down near village where Putin has a homeWagner to be declared a terrorist organisation, Home Office saysEx-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for role in US Capitol attackCyclone rains in Brazil's south kill 22 and leave cities completely floodedAt least six dead after severe rainstorms trigger flooding across EuropeShow more Top StoriesHealth Features‘To this day I regret not knowing the signs’ – woman whose father died of sepsis aims to raise awareness of symptomsHealth FeaturesBeen years since you and your partner had sex? Here’s a realistic guide to getting back on trackPoliticsRevealed: The big reductions in speed limits for many Irish roads in bid to prevent death and injuryIrish NewsGarda chief Drew Harris meets with Dubai Police chief as part of Kinahan cartel investigation Latest NewsMoreTV NewsNational Television Awards round-up: This Morning misses out, but Ant and Dec win again11:30PoliticsBREAKING | RTÉ set to lose €21m in TV licence fee revenue, Cabinet memo reveals11:15Celebrity NewsAmy Dowden makes rare red carpet appearance at NTAs amid cancer treatment11:10CommentMeredith Clark: We’re focusing on the wrong thing in the Joe Jonas saga10:59VideosThe city of Venice plans to start charging tourists an entry fee of 5 euros next year10:54HurlingEnd of an era as Seamus Callanan calls time on legendary Tipperary hurling career10:41Personal FinanceManagers of vulture fund mortgages to link up with MABS on regular basis to help distressed borrowers10:35Irish NewsGarda chief Drew Harris meets with Dubai Police chief as part of Kinahan cartel investigation10:31Irish NewsThe Wolfe Tones announce 3Arena gig after record-breaking Electric Picnic turnout10:31Rugby World CupRugby World Cup Touchlines: France’s controversial call up and Fiji star ruled out of tournament10:29