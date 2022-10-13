Michael Schumacher’s nephew David breaks spine in nasty crash in Germany

The nephew of Michael Schumacher has broken his spine after being involved in a nasty crash during a DTM race in Germany on Saturday.

David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, collided with Thomas Preining’s car during the event at Hockenheim as they battled for position following a safety car.

Both cars were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, triggering chaos which included Dennis Olsen’s car breifly igniting into a fireball as he lost control of his SSR Porsche.

The race was red-flagged, with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes among many cars to be severly damaged.

Schumacher, 20, was initially given an all clear after a medical check but further scans show a lumbar vertebra in his back was broken, with a recovery time of six weeks.

Ralf told Motorsport magazine: “When David came home, he was still complaining about back pain.

“We then decided to go to a hospital in Salzburg to have a MRI done. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was broken.

“According to the treating physicians, this means a break of around six weeks for David.”

David’s uncle, Ferrari legend Michael, continues to recover from his horrific skiiing accident nearly nine years ago.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.

Ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt, who has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, was asked in September about the Ferrari legend and thanked his fans for their continued support, adding that the 53-year-old is “surrounded by people who love him.”

“I’m happy that the fans, not only in Germany, think of him so much,” Todt told German outlet Bild. “People ask so much about Michael. The fans should know that he is in the best of hands. In the best situation he can be and surrounded by people who love him.

“As long as I am in this world, I will always visit him. Sometimes we see each other three times a week, sometimes not for a whole month. They are my friends and we are in constant contact. Whatever I can do for the Schumacher family, I’ll do it.”

Todt is a close friend of Schumacher’s since their time working together during a successful era at Ferrari, when the German won five of his seven world titles from 2000-2004.

The 76-year-old motorsport executive said as recently as July that he still watches F1 races with Schumacher - whose son Mick is in his second season in Formula 1 with Haas - despite the German’s unknown medical state.