Miami Beach hotel that hosted The Beatles imploded after falling into disrepair

The 17-storey hotel tower of the Deauville Beach Resort on Miami Beach implodes (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

A once luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted The Beatles and president John F Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded on Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment over recent years.

The 17-storey Deauville Hotel fell into itself after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust.

The hotel was built in 1957 and The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for The Ed Sullivan Show, drawing an estimated television audience of 70 million people.

The Deauville Beach Resortmoments before the implosion (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

The Deauville Beach Resortmoments before the implosion (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Mr Kennedy spoke to the Young Democrats Convention at the hotel in 1961, and celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr performed there.

The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire.

Miami Beach officials and the family who owned the hotel sparred over millions of dollars in fines for various code violations.

Work to remove debris at the start started shortly after the implosion (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Work to remove debris at the start started shortly after the implosion (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

It is unclear what will now happen to the lot now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a billionaire New York developer, wanted to buy the property and build a 350-foot-tall (107-metre-tall) hotel and condo tower, but that plan is in limbo.

The area has a 200ft (61m) height limit and a city ballot measure that would have allowed the construction failed on Tuesday.

City officials say Mr Ross may still be interested in purchasing the lot if an alternate plan can be worked out.