Mexico offers asylum to Bolivian ex-president as clashes continue

Mexico has granted a request for asylum from former Bolivian president Evo Morales, according to the Mexican foreign secretary.

Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that Mexico would take Mr Morales if he wanted it, and announced on Monday that the ex-president had now requested asylum.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president resigned on Sunday after the military called for him to quit following weeks of protests over a disputed election.

