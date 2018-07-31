Mexican airliner crashes after take-off

A Mexican airliner has crashed after take off in the northern state of Durango.

A Mexican airliner has crashed after take off in the northern state of Durango.

A federal official confirmed the accident before the state governor said there were no deaths.

The civil defence office of Durango state said the Aeromexico plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

The office published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field.

Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site in Durango (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote on his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident”.

Se confirma que no hubo fallecidos en el accidente del vuelo #AM2431. En estos momentos se encuentra parte del Gabinete, encabezado por la Coordinadora @RosarioCastroL, para atender a los lesionados y cooperar con las autoridades del aeropuerto en la atención de éste suceso. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said “the plane fell upon takeoff” and there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

Press Association