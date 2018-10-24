Metro Bank has reported a surge in third-quarter profit as the group hailed a surge in deposits and record lending growth.

Metro Bank has reported a surge in third-quarter profit as the group hailed a surge in deposits and record lending growth.

Metro Bank profit more than doubles as deposits and lending growth surge

The challenger bank saw statutory profit more than double from £4.7 million to £10 million in the three months to September 30.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profit came in at £15.1 million, up from £7.2 million in the same period last year.

What a spectacular nine months 🎉



We smashed through the 1.5 million customer account mark 🙌;

Increased underlying profit by 197% 📈;

Achieved record growth in lending🏆;

And delivered double digit increase in deposits 💰.



Info: https://t.co/pg1YGpNdzR#BankingRevolution — Metro Bank (@Metro_Bank) October 24, 2018

Metro said in the first nine months of 2018 it delivered double-digit growth in deposits and record lending growth year-on-year.

The group said that, for the fourth successive quarter, it exceeded £1 billion in net lending.

Total deposits increased to £14.8 billion up from £10.8 billion at the same time in 2017.

Metro Bank chairman Anthony Thomson, chief executive Craig Donaldson and founder and vice chairman Vernon Hill II (John Stillwell/PA)

Boss Craig Donaldson said: “The first nine months of 2018 show another strong performance from Metro Bank.

“Our integrated, frictionless model – stores, online, mobile and phone – combined with superior service is a winning formula for our customers.

“We have continued to invest in our mobile services and have harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence.”

However, Metro’s net interest margin – the difference between the interest received from borrowers and the amount paid out on deposits – fell from 1.94% to 1.77%.

The lender pinned the blame on competition in residential mortgages, but investors took a dim view as the news sent shares tumbling over 11% lower to 2,276p.

Press Association