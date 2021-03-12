Sarah Everard (33) went missing on March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house.

Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard (33).

The marketing executive vanished after leaving a friend’s home in South London last week.

The 48-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow to face the charges, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced.

The news comes just hours after the Met Police confirmed the human remains found in a woodland were that of Ms Everard.

Read More

The 33-year-old’s remains were found in an area of woodland in Ashford, in Kent, on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, Ms Everard’s family released a statement describing her as a “shining example to us all”, and said she had “brought so much joy to our lives”.

Mr Couzens, who was in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was treated for a head injury sustained while in custody on Thursday but was later discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.

Read More

Online Editors