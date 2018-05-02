Men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for entrepreneur investment scheme

The men’s lawyer and city mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson at the coffee shop on April 12 sparked a furore around the US over racial profiling.

The arrests sparked furious protests (AP)

The men were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying they had refused to buy anything or leave the shop. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.