Sunday 25 March 2018

Memorial mass in France for heroic officer and other victims of shooting

French President Emmanuel Macron has also ordered a national memorial for Mr Beltrame.

By Associated Press Reporters

A town in the south of France is holding a special church service to honour the heroic police officer and three other people killed in a gun rampage by an Islamic extremist.

The bishop of the nearby medieval city of Carcassonne, Alain Planet, is leading Sunday’s mass at the Saint-Etienne-de-Trebes church in the town of Trebes.

Residents have been laying flowers in front of the Trebes supermarket where the attacker seized hostages on Friday.

Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame (Gendarmerie Nationale/AP)

The director of the national gendarme service is meeting the widow of Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, who swapped himself with a hostage and was killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also ordered a national memorial for Mr Beltrame.

Attacker Radouane Lakdim was killed when police stormed the building. Two people remain in custody in the investigation.

