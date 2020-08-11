Melbourne virus outbreak steadies amid strict lockdown

An empty Swanston Street is seen at night as Melbourne enters a strict lockdown curfew (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

An outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city held steady on Tuesday, raising hopes the strict lockdown in Melbourne was working.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 331 new cases and 19 more deaths from Covid-19, equalling the record number of deaths set a day earlier.

The number of new infections was less than half the peak days in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Sydney were investigating a growing cluster of cases centred around a private Catholic school.

The state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 22 new cases, including eight that are linked to the school cluster.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state remains on high alert following the serious outbreak in neighbouring Victoria.

