Melania Trump’s parents reportedly seeking US citizenship

The Slovenian couple had no comment on Wednesday afternoon after about an hour-long meeting in the New York building which houses offices for federal immigration officials who help process citizenship applications.

Lawyer Michael Wildes said Viktor and Amalija Knavs are lawful permanent residents of the US.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The lawyer and the White House have declined to comment on whether the first lady’s parents are seeking to become US citizens.