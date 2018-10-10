Melania Trump: Women who make sex abuse claims need to be heard

First lady Melania Trump has said women who make accusations of sexual abuse “need to be heard” and supported – but so do men.

She said that when there are allegations there needs to be “really hard evidence” and accusers should “show the evidence”.

Mrs Trump was interviewed on a trip to Kenya by US TV network ABC and asked whether she supports the MeToo movement.

Mrs Trump replied: “I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women.”

President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women, has said it is “a scary time” for men such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who are facing allegations from many years ago.

Judge Kavanaugh and Mr Trump have both denied the allegations against them.

