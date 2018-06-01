Melania Trump will not join husband at presidential retreat

President Donald Trump is scheduled to head to the Maryland retreat on Friday afternoon, but his wife will not be seen boarding the presidential helicopter with him.

Her absence will mark 22 straight days without a public appearance by the first lady following a recent trip to hospital.

Melania, pictured here with Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron and her husband in April (AP)

The first lady was last seen on May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from detention in North Korea.