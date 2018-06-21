Melania Trump visits Texas facilities holding migrant children

The first lady’s visit to Upbring New Hope Children’s Centre on Thursday comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families.

However, his policy of prosecuting people who cross the border illegally remains.

The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years. At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security - now he’ll take Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she “hates” to see families separated at the border.