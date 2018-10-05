Melania Trump to highlight conservation at Kenyan national park

Melania Trump is visiting a national park in Kenya to highlight animal conservation efforts.

Melania Trump is visiting a national park in Kenya to highlight animal conservation efforts.

The US first lady arrived at Nairobi National Park to learn about steps the east African nation is taking to conserve elephants and rhinos.

She will also go on a quick safari.

Mrs Trump plans to visit children at an orphanage and take in a children’s performance later at Nairobi National Theatre.

She is on her first-ever visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as US first lady.

Mrs Trump opened the trip on Tuesday in Ghana and visited Malawi on Thursday.

Egypt is the final stop on a four-nation tour of the continent to highlight child welfare, education and tourism and conservation.

Press Association