Monday 26 November 2018

Melania Trump shows off White House Christmas decorations

The first lady designed the decor.

The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas decorations.

Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of American Treasures.

The Cross Hall during the 2018 Christmas press preview at the White House (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St Louis, Chicago and San Francisco, the White House said.

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament is seen during the 2018 Christmas press preview (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Topiary trees line the East colonnade (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree are seen during the 2018 Christmas press preview (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18ft tall.

Mrs Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s festive decorations.

They include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

