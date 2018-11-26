Melania Trump shows off White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas decorations.

Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of American Treasures.

The Cross Hall during the 2018 Christmas press preview at the White House (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St Louis, Chicago and San Francisco, the White House said.

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament is seen during the 2018 Christmas press preview (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Topiary trees line the East colonnade (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree are seen during the 2018 Christmas press preview (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18ft tall.

Mrs Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s festive decorations.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

They include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

Press Association