Melania Trump sashays with children at Kenyan orphanage

Melania Trump sashayed to the beat of African music as she was welcomed to an orphanage in Kenya.

Children living at The Nest in Nairobi greeted her with singing and dancing, and it did not take long before the typically reserved US first lady gave in to the moment.

She walked up a path holding hands with two children, then began to sashay to the beat as she approached the building.

Melania Trump holds a baby at the Nest Orphanage (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mrs Trump was briefed on the children living at the house for babies.

Some of them were abandoned or their parents are incarcerated.

She was surrounded by babies either sitting in prams or lying on their backs beneath play mobiles.

Staff praised her for visiting.

Melania Trump visits the Nest Orphanage (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

“Thank you for what you do and taking care of them,” Mrs Trump said, while holding a baby girl originally handed to her wrapped in a blanket bearing the logo of Be Best, the child welfare initiative she launched this year and is promoting during this week’s Africa visit.

She returned the girl and kneeled down to lift a boy from a mat and turned to face the news media with him in her arms.

“Do you see the cameras?” she said to the boy, before cradling another baby.

Melania Trump holds a baby (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The singing and dancing continued outside, where she read a story to the same group of children who had walked up the path with her.

A boy read a story to her in turn.

After the readings, she was encircled by the singing children and danced some more.

Press Association