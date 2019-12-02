News World News

Monday 2 December 2019

Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

The First Lady released a video of a festive display with a patriotic hue.

Melania Trump (White House/PA)
Melania Trump (White House/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced The Spirit Of America as the theme in a tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled on Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on one of the trees and adjusting a mini-wreath on the traditional gingerbread White House.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News